Betty Kapadia Passes Away, Deepika Padukone Wins Over Social Media 'Dheeme Dheeme'

Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after being diagnosed with respiratory disorder and had been in the hospital for over 20 days. She passed away aged 80 on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, Dimple Kapadia along with her daughter Twinkle, son-in-law Akshay Kumar and her sister, late actress Simple Kapadia's son Karan Kapadia were spotted outside the hospital.

In another news, While, Vidyut Jammwal's film Commando 3 earned in the upwards of Rs 10 crore, Dev Patel-Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai fights at Rs 2.78 crore in two days.

Also, Deepika Padukone created social media frenzy today--first by dancing to Dheeme Dheeme outside Mumbai airport with Kartik Aaryan then by tweeting about Hrithik Roshan looking irresistible in War.

Actress Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia passed away here on Saturday night. Recently, Betty's 80th birthday was celebrated by her family at a resort in Maharashtra's Shillim.

Deepika collaborated with Kartik Aaryan as they took the Dheeme Dheeme challenge outside the Mumbai airport. The video of the two actors was enjoyed by fans all during the day. Meanwhile, Deepika also complimented Hrithik Roshan for his role in War.

Commando 3 is pitted against Dev Patel and Anupam Kher-starrer Hotel Mumbai and is expected to gain grounds over the latter in the coming days. Both films are very different in technique and execution and seems like a clear favourite has emerged among the audiences.

Salman Khan responded to the Hud Hud Dabangg song controversy at the launch of another song from Dabangg 3. He said some people want fame through such controversies.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have cruised through their first year as a married couple. There respective Instagram profiles are proof of the same.

