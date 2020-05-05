MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang Gets Injured at Home, Rushed to Hospital

Shivin Narang

As per a report, Shivin Narang fell on a glass table and injured himself badly. He is in a hospital now.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang has injured himself at home and was hospitalised because of it. As per a report, Shivin injured his left hand and was rushed to a hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. Detailing the accident, the report states that Shivin accidentally fell on a glass table at his residence.

A source close to the TV actor said about the matter, "When Shivin fell, the glass table broke into pieces, injuring him badly. He lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital. He has not been discharged, as the extent of the injury needs to be diagnosed."

The report adds that even Shivin's parents are not allowed to visit him in the hospital due to social distancing guidelines and orders issued by the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shivin's Beyhadh 2 has been axed by the channel amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

