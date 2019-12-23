Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Beyhadh 2 Actors Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang Enjoy Christmas Feels, See Pic

Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and 'Beyhadh 2' director Prateek Shah caught up for a Sunday brunch and seemingly had a lot of fun.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Beyhadh 2 Actors Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang Enjoy Christmas Feels, See Pic
'Beyhadh 2' team

Beyhadh fame actress Jennifer Winget is loved by one and all for her acting as well as her simplicity. The TV show Beyhadh 2 is doing well for Jennifer and her cast members, as it is being liked by the audience. The show, which stars her as Maya, the antagonist as well as protagonist, was aired earlier this month. As the cast, including Jennifer, Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma and Kangana Baruah Nangia, has bonded well in the past few days, they took some time out to have a fun-filled Sunday.

Jennifer shared a picture of the cast in her Instagram story, where all the actors can be seen smiling as they pose for the picture.

image 1

This was also the day when the cast tuned into the festive mode. Jennifer, who is a Christian, told the star cast about how and why the Christmas is celebrated. The team is busy prepping up for the Christmas bash.

Narang also took to Instagram to share some fun pictures. In a boomerang video posted by him, the actors can be seen nodding their heads on the sideways. While Shivin is showing off his Santa cap, Jennifer is waving the hairband in her hand.

The show Beyhadh 2 is currently showing a high-drama revenge, where Maya is hell-bent on seeking revenge from MJ (Ashish Chowdhry) by destroying his family.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram