Beyhadh 2 Actors Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang Enjoy Christmas Feels, See Pic

Beyhadh fame actress Jennifer Winget is loved by one and all for her acting as well as her simplicity. The TV show Beyhadh 2 is doing well for Jennifer and her cast members, as it is being liked by the audience. The show, which stars her as Maya, the antagonist as well as protagonist, was aired earlier this month. As the cast, including Jennifer, Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma and Kangana Baruah Nangia, has bonded well in the past few days, they took some time out to have a fun-filled Sunday.

Jennifer shared a picture of the cast in her Instagram story, where all the actors can be seen smiling as they pose for the picture.

This was also the day when the cast tuned into the festive mode. Jennifer, who is a Christian, told the star cast about how and why the Christmas is celebrated. The team is busy prepping up for the Christmas bash.

Narang also took to Instagram to share some fun pictures. In a boomerang video posted by him, the actors can be seen nodding their heads on the sideways. While Shivin is showing off his Santa cap, Jennifer is waving the hairband in her hand.

The show Beyhadh 2 is currently showing a high-drama revenge, where Maya is hell-bent on seeking revenge from MJ (Ashish Chowdhry) by destroying his family.

