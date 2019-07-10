Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Beyhadh 2 is Finally Happening with Jennifer Winget, Reveals Producer

In an interview, producer Prateek Sharma confirmed that Beyhadh 2's cast is being finalised.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Beyhadh 2 is Finally Happening with Jennifer Winget, Reveals Producer
Image of Jennifer Winget, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Beyhadh, which went on- air in October 2016, became extremely popular because of its fresh story line. The widely loved show received a lot of appreciation worldwide from the audiences. Starring Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani, Beyhadh went on to become one of the most refined Indian daily soap. It had Jennifer playing the role of an obsessive lover. It was one of those rare times when the female lead played an antagonist and completely nailed it. However, when the show went off-air in 2017, fans were eagerly waited for the second season to drop.

And even though it was already known that the next season will also feature Jennifer in it, the producer finally made it official in an interview with Pinkvilla. Producer Prateek sharma confirmed that the story line of Beyhadh 2 is prepared and cast is being finalised.

On being asked about Beyhadh 2, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Prateek, who is all set to release his new show Bahu Begum said, “Later part of the year we will start Beyhadh 2. The conversations are on. No information given on that. Right now nothing is finalised. The storyline we have finalised though.”

On being further inquired about the story, the producer added, “Beyhadh has always been about obsession."

So it seems like the cast is all ready, however, there is no confirmation whether Beyhadh 2 will witness Kushal in the lead role or not. Meanwhile Jennifer was last seen in Bepannah as Zoya Siddiqui.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram