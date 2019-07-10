Beyhadh 2 is Finally Happening with Jennifer Winget, Reveals Producer

Beyhadh, which went on- air in October 2016, became extremely popular because of its fresh story line. The widely loved show received a lot of appreciation worldwide from the audiences. Starring Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani, Beyhadh went on to become one of the most refined Indian daily soap. It had Jennifer playing the role of an obsessive lover. It was one of those rare times when the female lead played an antagonist and completely nailed it. However, when the show went off-air in 2017, fans were eagerly waited for the second season to drop.

And even though it was already known that the next season will also feature Jennifer in it, the producer finally made it official in an interview with Pinkvilla. Producer Prateek sharma confirmed that the story line of Beyhadh 2 is prepared and cast is being finalised.

On being asked about Beyhadh 2, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Prateek, who is all set to release his new show Bahu Begum said, “Later part of the year we will start Beyhadh 2. The conversations are on. No information given on that. Right now nothing is finalised. The storyline we have finalised though.”

On being further inquired about the story, the producer added, “Beyhadh has always been about obsession."

So it seems like the cast is all ready, however, there is no confirmation whether Beyhadh 2 will witness Kushal in the lead role or not. Meanwhile Jennifer was last seen in Bepannah as Zoya Siddiqui.

