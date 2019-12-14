Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang Shoots for 15 hours in Water

Actor Shivin Narang has recently shot a fight sequence in the water for the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, and he had to remain in water for over 15 hours for that shot.

"For the sequence, I stayed in water for more than 15 hours. Earlier in my career, I have done a lot of fight scenes but for the very first time I was doing a fight scene in water and all I can say is that it's very different. The cold water was falling from above constantly and it was difficult to maintain balance of the body as our body movement becomes slow," Shivin said.

Beyhadh 2 also features Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. The show airs on Sony TV. Though a different storyline, Jennifer Winget returned as Maya, a dark character who was obsessed with her husband in the first installment of the show. The 2016 show had starred Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani.

Recently Shivin Narang also injured himself on set while saving Jennifer Winget from a falling elevator, according to a report in India Today. Talking about a scene, which was supposed to go down in a similar way, he said, "Our first shoot together was an outdoor shoot at a construction site and I was quite excited. The sequence was one where Jennifer was supposed to be in a lift. While performing such stunt sequences, the production takes utmost care of the artists and even Jennifer had her harness and other safety gear on but unfortunately her harness got stuck and she was about to get dragged with the lift from top floor when I instantly reached out for her and grabbed her. In the course of saving her, I injured myself and my hand got hurt and she got a few bruises here and there and both of us were terrified."

