Beyhadh Actor Rajesh Khattar Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Vandana Sajnani

It’s the time for celebration at the Khattar residence, as Rajesh Khattar becomes a proud parent again. The Beyhadh actor welcomed a baby boy with wife Vandan Sajnani. While celebrations have made their way to the Khatter family, it is after 11 years of their marriage that the couple has embraced parenthood. It is after three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures; the couple has welcomed a new family of their own.

Talking to Bombay Times (via) about embracing parenthood, actor Rajesh Khattar, who is in seventh heaven said, “It’s a great feeling, but this journey has been anything but smooth.”

“Many months ago, we were ecstatic when the doctor revealed that Vandana was carrying twins, but during her third month, she was diagnosed with a condition and had to be hospitalised. A few months later, it came to light that the growth of one of our babies was very slow and finally, we lost him. The situation was such that we needed to go in for immediate delivery to save the other baby. Thus, our son was born three months before he was due. Vandana’s surgery did not go smoothly and she took a long time to heal; also, our baby was put in NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) and was there for two-and-a-half months. The mother and son struggled throughout the journey, and finally, our little Krishna arrived home on Janmashtami. This is the most beautiful gift bestowed on us by the Gods,” the actor said.

With a hope that their story will give strength to our couples, Vandana added, “After a lot of hardships over the last 11 years, we have reached here. I can’t express my joy. I want to tell my story because it will inspire couples to keep the faith and not give up hope, whatever their age.”

“I was carrying twins and I was the happiest woman in the world. But by the third month, I was told to stitch my cervix. I was admitted to the hospital and was there with my legs up for three months, absolutely immobile. That was the toughest experience and the most difficult time of my life. I went through bouts of depression and hours of crying. My husband was my pillar of strength and he stayed with me in the hospital every single day, sleeping on the sofa,” she added.

The couple has named their baby Vanraj Krishna Khattar; as the name is the combination of Vandana and Rajesh’s name. Rajesh was previously married to Neelima Azim and is the father of actor Ishaan Khatter. He is also step-dad to actor Shahid Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.