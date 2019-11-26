Beyhadh Actress Jennifer Winget Turns Bridesmaid for Her Manager's Wedding

Jennifer Winget, a popular face in the Indian TV industry, recently turned bridesmaid at her manager and very good friend Simone DCruz's wedding. Jennifer took to Instagram to share some pictures from the event, where the Beyhadh actress looked ethereal in a sea green coloured gown.

Jennifer tied her hair in a loose knotted bun and ornamented it with some little white flowers. With a bouquet in her hand, Jennifer proved to be a beautiful bridesmaid to Simone.

She also wrote a long note to her friend along with the pictures on Instagram. "Thank you for letting me share in this joyful day. I take my bridesmaids duties very seriously. By your side, for life!" wrote the 34-year-old actress.

She further wrote, "You looked absolutely ethereal my Sim and I wish you and Subi all the best as you embark on this wonderful union. May the love and happiness you guys feel today shine through the years. Thanks for inviting us to eat and drink while you get married."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer's romantic thriller show Beyhadh is coming back on Sony TV with its second season and seems like this one will be even more dynamic than the previous one. The series will premiere on December 2, after Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 comes to an end.

