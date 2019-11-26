Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Beyhadh Actress Jennifer Winget Turns Bridesmaid for Her Manager's Wedding

Jennifer Winget served as a beautiful bridesmaid at her friend and manager Simone DCruz's wedding. She also shared a warm post with pictures from the event.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Beyhadh Actress Jennifer Winget Turns Bridesmaid for Her Manager's Wedding
Image: Instagram

Jennifer Winget, a popular face in the Indian TV industry, recently turned bridesmaid at her manager and very good friend Simone DCruz's wedding. Jennifer took to Instagram to share some pictures from the event, where the Beyhadh actress looked ethereal in a sea green coloured gown.

Jennifer tied her hair in a loose knotted bun and ornamented it with some little white flowers. With a bouquet in her hand, Jennifer proved to be a beautiful bridesmaid to Simone.

She also wrote a long note to her friend along with the pictures on Instagram. "Thank you for letting me share in this joyful day. I take my bridesmaids duties very seriously. By your side, for life!" wrote the 34-year-old actress.

She further wrote, "You looked absolutely ethereal my Sim and I wish you and Subi all the best as you embark on this wonderful union. May the love and happiness you guys feel today shine through the years. Thanks for inviting us to eat and drink while you get married."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer's romantic thriller show Beyhadh is coming back on Sony TV with its second season and seems like this one will be even more dynamic than the previous one. The series will premiere on December 2, after Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 comes to an end.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram