Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Beyonce Accused of Fraud by Wedding Planner Over Daughter Blue Ivy's Name

Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce Knowles has been accused of fraud by a wedding planner, who has been battling for years over the Blue Ivy trademark.

IANS

Updated:August 31, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Beyonce Accused of Fraud by Wedding Planner Over Daughter Blue Ivy's Name
An Image of Beyoncé from 2018 Coachella festival
Loading...

Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce Knowles has been accused of fraud by a wedding planner, who has been battling for years over the Blue Ivy trademark.

Beyonce has named her first child Blue Ivy. She has been caught in a legal battle with wedding planner Veronica Morales over her company's title since 2017 -- the year when Beyonce decided to trademark her daughter's name. Morales claims she has been using the name for years.

Morales has claimed that Beyonce has committed fraud by submitting a sworn declaration to the United States Patent and Trademark Office sharing that she had "a bona fide intention" to use the Blue Ivy Carter trademark in business, reports celebrityinsider.org.

Morales has also accused Beyonce of failing to provide critical documents with evidence of how she intended to use the trademark in the first place.

She also said that Beyonce is trying to get her hands on the "coveted trademark fraudulently".

"Beyonce has apparently been very detached from the case in general, refusing to respond to various inquiries related to it and acting inappropriately", according to Morales.

Morales also pointed out that rapper and Beyonce's husband Jay-Z even spoke to Vanity Fair admitting they had no intention of using the Blue Ivy mark to sell products but wanted to prevent others from profiting. She believes Beyoncé never planned to use the trademark in business, and just wants to stop others from using the mark.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram