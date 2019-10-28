Take the pledge to vote

Beyonce Advised Me to Weed Out Snakes From My Life, Says Kesha

The Tik Tok singer has endured some difficult years when she was dealing with an assault case she filed against music producer Dr. Luke.

IANS

Updated:October 28, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
Singer Beyonce Knowles gave Kesha a little life-changing advice when the stars first met. The Tik Tok singer has endured a difficult few years, dealing with an assault case she filed against music producer Dr. Luke, but she says it was Beyonce who inspired her to take an active role in taking charge of her life as she was struggling, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to The Face magazine about what happened when she met Beyonce for the first time, Kesha said, "I've always been a fan, since day one - Destiny's Child all the way. It was backstage and she was like an angel."

She said, "As soon as you know they're snakes, weed 'em out'. So, I've just tried to listen to that advice. Sometimes it took a little longer for me to realize who around me was there for the right reasons or not. But I think I can safely say, as of right now, I am surrounded by really good people."

The Raising Hell star added, "It may have taken a couple of years, but her advice was well received."

