1-min read

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Draw Backlash for Sitting During National Anthem at Super Bowl

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and the couple's daughter Blue Ivy sat while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in Hard Rock Stadium.

Updated:February 3, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Draw Backlash for Sitting During National Anthem at Super Bowl
Beyonce with Jay-Z

Video of Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl has surfaced online. As a result, they are facing backlash on social media.

TMZ posted the video Sunday of the celebrity couple sitting along with daughter Blue Ivy at Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers were playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jay-Z, a co-producer of the halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, announced his Roc Nation company had entered a partnership with the NFL for events and social activism last year. The rapper received immediate backlash since he had become one of the biggest supporters of Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a fissure in the NFL when he decided to kneel when the national anthem was played before games to protest the killings of blacks by police officers.

Jay-Z’s response was that he still supports protesting, kneeling and Kaepernick, but he’s also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.

Representatives for Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Check out the video of Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Jay-Z sitting while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem:

Here are some fan reactions to it:

(With inputs from AP News)

