Beyoncé Collaborated With Drake, Jay-Z, Pharrell And More For ​Renaissance; Check Complete List Here

Beyonce is gearing up for her forthcoming seventh full-length solo album, Renaissance. To keep the buzz alive, the singer has now unveiled the credits for the album. And let us tell you it is a star-studded affair.

The list has a mixture of household names including Drake, Jay-Z, Pharrell, and veteran hitmakers like The-Dream, Raphael Saadiq, Hit-Boy, Mike Dean and Nova Wav. There are also some unknowns who have made it to Beyonce’s credit list.

Apple Music enlisted the credits of the song from queen Bey’s album, on Thursday and it has taken the internet by storm. While Drake is on the song, Heated, Matthew Samuels, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas Jr, Sean Seaton, Denisia ‘Blu June’ Andrews, Brittany Coney and Ricky Lawson have also been credited for their contribution to Beyonce’s album. Rumours have it that Pharrell is likely to collaborate with Beyonce and Chad in the song Energy.

Take a look at the whole list here:

Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. pic.twitter.com/fReWdmcGbs — BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 21, 2022

Beyoncé announced Renaissance, her first solo studio album since 2016’s Lemonade, in mid-June. On June 30, Beyoncé revealed the cover art for the album- an image that recalls both John Collier’s Lady Godiva painting along with a photograph of Bianca Jagger entering Studio 54 on a white horse to mark her 30th birthday.

In the caption, Beyoncé expressed how creating this album allowed her to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. She wrote, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance album is slated to drop on July 29.

