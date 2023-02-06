Beyonce missed her first Grammy win for the night after being stuck in the Los Angles traffic. After the singer won the award for Best R&B Song for Cuff It, American songwriters Terius Nash and Nile Rodgers, who helped Queen Bey with the song, went on the stage to accept the award on her behalf. The win helped the singer create history during the Grammy 2023. With her victory, she has now become the most-awarded musician in history. The icon, at the moment of her first win of the night, tied with Hungarian-British orchestral and operatic conductor Georg Solti. However, later, she went on to win three more awards.

When Cuff It was announced for Best R&B Song, host Trevor Noah, let the audience know, that Beyonce had indeed not missed the show. The host joked, “The upside of hosting the Grammys in LA is that everyone can be here. The downside of hosting the Grammys in LA is the traffic." He then, went on to add, “Just for reference, Beyoncé has now equaled the record for most Grammys of any individual, of all time."

The music icon later shared a snap of herself with her Grammy trophies on social media. Sporting a bodycon blush pink and metallic gold dress with a match gold hat, Queen Bey looked off camera with two trophies in her hand and another resting right beside her. She thanked “The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia” for the Break my soul and Cuff It wins. She also expressed her gratitude for others who have worked on the album and concluded the post as she wrote, “It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!” Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Her first win was only the beginning of the history Beyonce was going to create at the Grammys 2023. She had the most nominations of the night. With a whopping nine nominations, the iconic musician went on to win the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Break My Soul and Best Traditional R&B Performance for Plastic Off The Sofa. She now has the most Grammy wins in history.

