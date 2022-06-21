Beyonce Releases First Single 'Break My Soul' from Renaissance Album; Stream It Now

Beyonce has finally dropped her first single from her upcoming seventh album ‘Renaissance’ which she announced would be released July 29. The Grammy winner subtly shared the news in the bio of her social media pages, writing “6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET.” Fans had anticipated news from the Grammy Award winner after the singer deleted her profile picture from social media platforms last week.

‘Break My Soul’ dropped Monday night via Tidal and a lyric video on YouTube. Beyonce’s last single was ‘Black Parade,’ which released in 2020 to commemorate Juneteenth. Her last full-length album was 2016’s ‘Lemonade.’

Beyonce has collaborated with other artists in recent years, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as well as curated the soundtrack album for the 2019 remake of “The Lion King”.

Announcing Beyonce as British Vogue’s July issue cover star, editor Edward Enninful described the Renaissance as such: “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.”

Earlier this year, Beyonce opened the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of ‘Be Alive,’ her King Richard track that earned her first Oscar nomination. Beyonce shot for her act at the tennis courts in Compton – where Serena and Venus Williams, whose father is portrayed in King Richard – grew up. Beyonce and her dancers, and band performed in tennis ball green outfits, with the singer standing on a podium in the middle of the court.

However, Beyonce lost out the Oscar to Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. Eilish and her brother won their first Oscar with ‘No Time to Die.’ “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond film of the same name, took home the Oscar for best song.

