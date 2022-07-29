Beyonce Releases 'Renaissance', Calls Out Leakers, Thanks Fans for Waiting for the Album

Legendary pop-icon Beyonce has set the internet abuzz with the early release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance. Prior to this unforeseen leak, the ‘Formation’ singer had sent her worldwide fans in a tizzy with frequent glimpses of her much-awaited musical comeback. She had even shared the official tracklist with her patient admirers just a week prior to this unexpected release.

On Friday, the sensational performer took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and a note. While in the snap, Beyonce can be seen in a regal look, her note read, “So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you all for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do. my best to bring you joy. I love you deep.”

The ‘Halo’ artist announced the 16-Track LP in June. Soon it became the topic of speculation as many publications like Variety insinuated that the album will feature heavy country and dance music. With the release of the upbeat lead single “Break My Soul.”, it was confirmed that the LP would indeed focus on the dance music genre. The rollout continued with the reveal of Renaissance‘s cover art, with a semi-nude Beyoncé sitting atop a crystalline horse with bright yellow lights within it.

‘Renaissance’ was originally slated to release on July 29. However, after a French fan posted a photo of the album, the netizens and media were quick to come to terms with the fact that Beyonce’s album was indeed leaked 48 hours before its scheduled release. Shortly after news of the apparent leak broke, Variety was able to obtain high-quality audio files that they say sound like tracks from the project.

Beyonce even shared a note about Renaissance on her official website. The note read, “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.” She further added, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

The Act 1 of Renaissance features 16 tracks, including guest appearances from BEAM on “Energy” as well as Grace Jones and Tems on “Move.” More superstars are enlisted on the writing and producing credits, such as her husband Jay-Z, Drake, Skrillex, The-Dream, Syd, Lucky Daye, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Nile Rodgers, Nija Charles, 070 Shake and more.

