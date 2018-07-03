Beyonce Rescued by Ladder After Stage Malfunction During Concert

Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. Tonight @Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage ❤️ #beyhive #otr2 #OTRIIWarsaw #OTRII pic.twitter.com/6dUj27vo0d — Marta Poslad (@MartaPoslad) June 30, 2018

Singer Beyonce had to be rescued from a "flying stage" using an emergency ladder when a technical malfunction played spoilsport.At the end of Beyonce's concert in Warsaw, Poland, on June 29, part of her and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour, the 36-year-old singer had to be rescued from a stage that stopped working while she was performing Young Forever with her husband, etonline.com quoted a concert-goer as saying.The stage crew was quick to bring over a ladder so that Beyonce, clad in a black sequin leotard and heeled thigh-high boots, could get down safely.However, the situation didn't dampen her spirit. While waiting to exit the stage in the air, she broke into a little dance for the crowd, even blowing them kisses."Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. "Tonight Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage," Twitter user Marta Poslad wrote alongside a video of the just over two-minute long ordeal.Another fan posted a gif from earlier in the performance, where the Crazy in Love singer is seen dancing in sparkly booty shorts and a crop jacket while Jay-Z, 48, is rapping.(With IANS inputs)