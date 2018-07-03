English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Beyonce Rescued by Ladder After Stage Malfunction During Concert
Singer Beyonce Knowles had to be rescued from a "flying stage" using an emergency ladder.
(Image: Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce had to be rescued from a "flying stage" using an emergency ladder when a technical malfunction played spoilsport.
At the end of Beyonce's concert in Warsaw, Poland, on June 29, part of her and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour, the 36-year-old singer had to be rescued from a stage that stopped working while she was performing Young Forever with her husband, etonline.com quoted a concert-goer as saying.
The stage crew was quick to bring over a ladder so that Beyonce, clad in a black sequin leotard and heeled thigh-high boots, could get down safely.
However, the situation didn't dampen her spirit. While waiting to exit the stage in the air, she broke into a little dance for the crowd, even blowing them kisses.
"Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. "Tonight Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage," Twitter user Marta Poslad wrote alongside a video of the just over two-minute long ordeal.
Another fan posted a gif from earlier in the performance, where the Crazy in Love singer is seen dancing in sparkly booty shorts and a crop jacket while Jay-Z, 48, is rapping.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
At the end of Beyonce's concert in Warsaw, Poland, on June 29, part of her and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour, the 36-year-old singer had to be rescued from a stage that stopped working while she was performing Young Forever with her husband, etonline.com quoted a concert-goer as saying.
The stage crew was quick to bring over a ladder so that Beyonce, clad in a black sequin leotard and heeled thigh-high boots, could get down safely.
However, the situation didn't dampen her spirit. While waiting to exit the stage in the air, she broke into a little dance for the crowd, even blowing them kisses.
"Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. "Tonight Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage," Twitter user Marta Poslad wrote alongside a video of the just over two-minute long ordeal.
Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. Tonight @Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage ❤️ #beyhive #otr2 #OTRIIWarsaw #OTRII pic.twitter.com/6dUj27vo0d— Marta Poslad (@MartaPoslad) June 30, 2018
Another fan posted a gif from earlier in the performance, where the Crazy in Love singer is seen dancing in sparkly booty shorts and a crop jacket while Jay-Z, 48, is rapping.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti Kharbanda Takes Up Pole Dancing Ahead of Housefull 4
- Reversible Sarees: Designer Payal Khandwala's Collection Aims at Reinventing the Quintessential Indian Garment
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Creates History, Breaks Baahubali 2 Record to Become Highest Single Day Grosser
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump