News18 » Movies
1-min read

Beyonce Says Cheers to 2020 With Rare Family Photo

Singer-actress Beyonce Knowles is welcoming the new year on a high note. She has given fans a rare glimpse into her family life with husband Jay-Z and their three children Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi.

IANS

Updated:January 3, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
Beyonce Says Cheers to 2020 With Rare Family Photo
File photo of Beyonce. Via AP.

Singer-actress Beyonce Knowles is welcoming the new year on a high note. She has given fans a rare glimpse into her family life with husband Jay-Z and their three children Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2.

She uploaded a video on Instagram - which she called a '2019 Bey Cap' - that was created out of a number of photos taken over the last 12 months, reports mirror.co.uk.

The footage, that lasted just over a minute and a half, began with text reading: "Cheers to 2020!"

Pictures that featured included those of her children celebrating their birthdays, family holidays and a standout image showed the singer twinning in matching swimwear with her kids.

The clip comes after she revealed how suffering miscarriages and becoming a mother has helped her to become stronger and change her perspective on life.

