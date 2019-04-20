Singer Beyonce Struck Rs 416 Crores Deal with Netflix: Report

Pop diva Beyonce has reportedly struck a USD 60 million deal with Netflix for three projects. The deal roughly amounts to Rs. 416 crores in the Indian currency.According to Variety, the Grammy-winning singer's collaboration with the streaming service also includes her newly released documentary "Homecoming".The documentary, which Beyonce wrote, directed and executive produced, centres on her 2018 Coachella performance. It features behind-the-scenes footage of her act and is a massive spectacle of dance, visuals and music. It premiered on Netflix Wednesday.Beyonce, who became the first female black artiste to headline the festival, gave her performance just 10 months after giving birth to twins Sir and Rumi Carter.It was previously reported that HBO, which aired the popstar's 2016 'Lemonade' visual album among other projects, tried to secure the film, but was trounced by Netflix at the last minute.Representatives for Netflix and Beyonce did not respond to the outlet's request for comment. The details of two other projects have yet not been ascertained.Coinciding with the release of "Homecoming", the singer surprised fans with a 40-track album, that also includes two bonus studio songs -- "Before I Let Go" and "I Been On".