Beyond The Clouds: 10 Reason to Watch Majid Majidi's Directorial Starring Ishaan Khatter

Oscar-nominated Iranian auteur Majid Majidi, known for his poetic cinematic narrative in films like Children of Heaven(1997), The Color of Paradise(1999), Baran(2001), The Song of Sparrows(2008) is gearing up for the release of his first Hindi film in India releasing on April 20 - Beyond The CloudsProduced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, Beyond the Clouds has been this year's most talked about and anticipated film for various reasons. Here are the top ten reasons why you should not miss this film in the theaters!The Oscar-nominated Iranian director shot this film in India with an all Indian crew!A brother-sister story, this film launches Bollywood newest stars - Ishaan Khatter and MalavikaMohananWhen two legends unite, you can expect sheer magic. And that's exactly one can expect from the musical partnership of AR Rahman and Majid Majidi in Beyond The Clouds.In addition to AR Rahman, the film brings together some of the best Indian artists and technicians and boasts of a powerful lineup, Hindi Dialogue Writer: Vishal Bharadwaj, DOP: Anil Mehta, Casting Director: Honey TrehanThe film is a story set against the backdrop of the city of dreams - Mumbai. The island city is shot in a way like it has never been seen on the big screen before. All courtesy the vision of Majid Majidi and the genius DOP- Anil Mehta creating perceptive moments and exhilarating colors of Mumbai, contrasting them with despairing scenes in gray and black.Keeping in sync with Majid Majidi’s world of cinema, this film too is a beautiful take on human relationships - highlighting the dreams and hustle of a brother-sister duo. The film showcases the inner struggle of protagonists between good and evil, light and dark, insanity and acceptance of life as it is.The magic of Rahman's music brings out the core of Mumbai in the two most popular tracks of the film's album - EyChote Motor Chala and Aala ReThe film has been premiered in film festivals - London, Busan, Dubai, Palm Springs, Istanbul and IFFI in Goa. It has been hugely appreciated with rave reviews across each of them.The film is a pioneering effort to put an Indian story on the global map by virtue of its universal theme centered on hope and relationships that go beyond the bounds of bloodBeyond the Clouds is being referred to by some as the grown-up version of Majid Majidi's Oscar nominated film Children of Heaven