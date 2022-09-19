Beyond The Star: Salman Khan to Release Docu-Series On His Life on His Birthday? Read Details

Salman Khan is all set to surprise his fans with one of the most anticipated projects in December. The actor is well-known to treat his fans on special occasions. Hence, to keep up with the trajectory, this year Salman Khan will be marking his birthday by releasing the docu-series, Beyond the Star, that he has been working on for a while now.

The documentary will depict the journey of the mega-star, which is likely to serve as a single stop for all the questions Salman's admirers have ever had. Salman Khan’s family, friends and all the people that he has ever worked with like Bhagyashree, Disha Patani, Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Subhash Ghai and Sooraj Barjatya will be featured in the series. Additionally, stars like Himesh Reshammiya and Kamal Khan will also be speaking about him in the series.

As per Bollywood Life’s report, the docu-series is expected to release on December 27, however, there is no confirmation about the same by its makers.

The series also consists of unseen pictures, videos and visuals of Salman with his friends and family along with glimpses from his childhood. A while ago, while interacting with news agency PTI, Salman Khan revealed the concept for the docuseries had actually come from his friend and Romanian actress-model, Iulia Vantur, with whom he was also reportedly romantically involved. “Iulia had thought of it and I felt it was a good concept,” he mentioned.

Following this, he added, “She narrated it to Andre Timmins, co-founder of Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and he took it to Applause Entertainment, production company, and they finalised this,” reported PTI.

On the work front, the actor is busy gearing up for the release of Farhad Samji’s directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will be sharing the screen with Pooja Hedge, Prabhu Deva, Shehnaaz Gill and Sohail Khan among others. The actor is also in talks for the sequel to No Entry. He also has Tiger 3 lined up.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here