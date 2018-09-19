BFF Alert: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda Look Adorable in New Photo

Friendships transcend generations. Considering how their parents have known each other closely for decades now, it is not surprising that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agasya Nanda are super thick, much like their respective elder siblings Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda.A new picture of the two teens have been doing the rounds on social media, in which they seem super comfortable with each other. They look uber cool in a Snapchat filter, which has given them long eyelashes, glowing cheeks and a flower behind their right ear.Check it out here:The two celeb kids have grown up together with their families often spending time on vacations and for work.Here a few images of them bonding over the years:Suhana, who was with her parents in Mumbai for a while now, left earlier this month for her college in the UK. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport with father SRK, who was travelling to London with her to see her off.Interestingly, SRK took to Instagram on Sunday to share some wisdom on parenting. “Our children are not our responsibility. They are a measure of our capability. When someone says 'my kid is such a problem'... I want to tell them don't look at them don't look at them as that...cos actually their ‘issues’ are a call to our potential...a source of telling us we can exceed our energies more than we know. Our children are our capability not responsibility," he wrote.On the work front, he will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.