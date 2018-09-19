English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BFF Alert: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda Look Adorable in New Photo
Having seen a lot of each other while growing up, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agasya Nanda are very good friends.
Suhana Khan for Vogue. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
Friendships transcend generations. Considering how their parents have known each other closely for decades now, it is not surprising that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agasya Nanda are super thick, much like their respective elder siblings Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda.
A new picture of the two teens have been doing the rounds on social media, in which they seem super comfortable with each other. They look uber cool in a Snapchat filter, which has given them long eyelashes, glowing cheeks and a flower behind their right ear.
Check it out here:
The two celeb kids have grown up together with their families often spending time on vacations and for work.
Here a few images of them bonding over the years:
Suhana, who was with her parents in Mumbai for a while now, left earlier this month for her college in the UK. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport with father SRK, who was travelling to London with her to see her off.
Interestingly, SRK took to Instagram on Sunday to share some wisdom on parenting. “Our children are not our responsibility. They are a measure of our capability. When someone says 'my kid is such a problem'... I want to tell them don't look at them don't look at them as that...cos actually their ‘issues’ are a call to our potential...a source of telling us we can exceed our energies more than we know. Our children are our capability not responsibility," he wrote.
On the work front, he will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
A new picture of the two teens have been doing the rounds on social media, in which they seem super comfortable with each other. They look uber cool in a Snapchat filter, which has given them long eyelashes, glowing cheeks and a flower behind their right ear.
Check it out here:
The two celeb kids have grown up together with their families often spending time on vacations and for work.
Here a few images of them bonding over the years:
Suhana, who was with her parents in Mumbai for a while now, left earlier this month for her college in the UK. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport with father SRK, who was travelling to London with her to see her off.
Interestingly, SRK took to Instagram on Sunday to share some wisdom on parenting. “Our children are not our responsibility. They are a measure of our capability. When someone says 'my kid is such a problem'... I want to tell them don't look at them don't look at them as that...cos actually their ‘issues’ are a call to our potential...a source of telling us we can exceed our energies more than we know. Our children are our capability not responsibility," he wrote.
On the work front, he will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ekta Kapoor's Mother 'Uncomfortable' Associating Her Name With ALT Balaji's Adult Show XXX; Here's Why
- Sania Mirza's Tweet a Reminder That Trolling Before India-Pak Match is New Definition of National Pride
- Anurag Kashyap on Manmarziyaan Controversy: Don’t Make it Political Because It’s Not
- Vasu: Hong Kong Alert India to Potential Banana Peels on Road to World Cup
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...