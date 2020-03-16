BFFs Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Use Baby Filters as They Sing 'Mujhe Maaf Karna', Watch Video

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday on March 15 and wishes poured in from all quarters for the actress. Alia celebrated her special day with close friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and a handful others. During the celebrations, Alia took time out to make a TikTok video with her girl gang which is adorable to look at. The four ladies can be seen making the video to Lalala - İlkan Gunuc Remix. Akansha even joked that it took them only 30,000 attempts to get it right and in sync.

In another instance, Akansha also shared an old video of Alia and herself singing Biwi No 1 track Mujhe Maaf Karna, which is a children's song. To add to their efforts, they are also seen using baby filters. As Akansha shared the video on social media, Alia could not help but crack up herself. Sharing the video on her Insta stories, Alia wrote, "Can't believe you let this masterpiece out."

Below are some other celebrities who wished Alia on her birthday. Taker a look at what they had to say about her.

