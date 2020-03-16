English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
BFFs Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Use Baby Filters as They Sing 'Mujhe Maaf Karna', Watch Video

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan (R)

Alia Bhatt turned 27 on Sunday and celebrated the happy occasion surrounded by family and close friends.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 8:06 AM IST
Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday on March 15 and wishes poured in from all quarters for the actress. Alia celebrated her special day with close friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and a handful others. During the celebrations, Alia took time out to make a TikTok video with her girl gang which is adorable to look at. The four ladies can be seen making the video to Lalala - İlkan Gunuc Remix. Akansha even joked that it took them only 30,000 attempts to get it right and in sync.

@akansharkapoor

Only 30000 attempts later

♬ Lalala - İlkan Gunuc Remix - danilla_carvalho

In another instance, Akansha also shared an old video of Alia and herself singing Biwi No 1 track Mujhe Maaf Karna, which is a children's song. To add to their efforts, they are also seen using baby filters. As Akansha shared the video on social media, Alia could not help but crack up herself. Sharing the video on her Insta stories, Alia wrote, "Can't believe you let this masterpiece out."

Below are some other celebrities who wished Alia on her birthday. Taker a look at what they had to say about her.

