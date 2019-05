Priyanka Chopra Visits Royal Baby Archie; Ends 'Feud' Rumours With Duchess of Sussex Meghan

The friendship between Priyanka Chopra and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been the topic of discussion for many. Following the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan’s absence from Priyanka and Nick Jonas' elaborate Jaipur wedding in India, rumours were afloat that the actress was upset with the former SUITS star and that their friendship has turned sour.Speculations further mounted when Priyanka did not turn up for Meghan's baby shower either. However, putting rest to rumours, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were the latest to visit Windsor to meet Meghan and Harry's baby boy Archie.According to a report published in The Sun , the pair even picked out a number of baby gifts from jewellers Tiffany.The actress and close friend of Meghan had earlier celebrated the birth of baby Archie on her Instagram as well. She had posted a screenshot of the Duke and Duchess' announcement and wrote: "Congratulations M & H."Priyanka and Nick's visit to Frogmore Cottage buries rumours that the actress and the Duchess had fallen out earlier.Barely a few weeks old, Prince Archie has already been visited by a number of A-listers. Tennis champion Serena Williams too had popped into Frogmore Cottage with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia.Earlier this month, Priyanka was seen setting the red carpet on fire, along with her husband Nick, when they debuted at the Cannes Film Festival 2019.Follow @News18Movies for more