BFFs Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aarav Bhatia Get Mobbed as They Step Out for Dinner

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav, sons of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, respectively are reportedly best friends and the two share a great camaraderie. On Sunday, the two stepped out together for dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai.

After the dinner when the two came out of the eatery, the star kids were mobbed by street children. In the pictures, which are now viral on the Internet, Ibrahim and Aarav can be seen smiling and interacting with these kids.

Javed Jaffery's daughter, Aliya Jaffery; Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi were also present there.

Apart from them, Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia Furniturewala, who will make her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Janeman also joined the star kids.

Recently, talking about his son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut, Saif told Hindustan Times, “He should (do it). He’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure.”

Akshay, on the other hand, when was asked about his son's career choices said that Aarav is too young and is currently interested in his studies. "I'm not aware if he will get into the industry. I'm not pushing him. Today's children have a mind of their own. My son is no different. I let my kids be the way they want to be," he told DNA.

