Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

BFFs Karan Wahi, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani are Having the Best Time in London, See Pics

Asha Negi, Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani are setting friendship goals as well as vacation goals by spending their summer in London.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BFFs Karan Wahi, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani are Having the Best Time in London, See Pics
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and his girlfriend Asha Negi are fast friends. The television trio are inseparable and are always seen engaging in activities together. They are currently enjoying the London summer together and have been sharing their pictures on Instagram.

Holidaying together, the trio is setting friendship goals and vacation goals at the same time. It was Karan's birthday a few days ago, which gave them more cause for celebration in London. They watched the India vs Australia match on Karan's birthday, and the actor put up an excited picture of him and Asha from the stadium.

View this post on Instagram

BDAY 2019 #doneright #indvsaus

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) on

Asha also shared the pictures of them from the match and wished Karan in the cutest way. She captioned the picture as, "Happy bday bro! To many more Machikaaa bdays like these."

Rithvik shared a video which shows them having an amazing time together. Proof that their friendship has grown stronger with time, he captioned the video as, "Change is the only constant they say, But you are the only constant that I would never want to change...happy birthday mere bhai @karanwahi."

Asha and Rithvik met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and have been dating since then. While they are a couple, Karan is woefully single. But the couple does not seem to mind this adorable third wheel. Karan even made a cheeky reference to his single status, by wearing a sweatshirt that said, "Where is my Juliet?"

Here are some more snapshots from their London holiday.

View this post on Instagram

Day2!!✨💫🌸 No titles, just vibes🌈✨

A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram