BFFs Karan Wahi, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani are Having the Best Time in London, See Pics

Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and his girlfriend Asha Negi are fast friends. The television trio are inseparable and are always seen engaging in activities together. They are currently enjoying the London summer together and have been sharing their pictures on Instagram.

Holidaying together, the trio is setting friendship goals and vacation goals at the same time. It was Karan's birthday a few days ago, which gave them more cause for celebration in London. They watched the India vs Australia match on Karan's birthday, and the actor put up an excited picture of him and Asha from the stadium.

Asha also shared the pictures of them from the match and wished Karan in the cutest way. She captioned the picture as, "Happy bday bro! To many more Machikaaa bdays like these."

Rithvik shared a video which shows them having an amazing time together. Proof that their friendship has grown stronger with time, he captioned the video as, "Change is the only constant they say, But you are the only constant that I would never want to change...happy birthday mere bhai @karanwahi."

Asha and Rithvik met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and have been dating since then. While they are a couple, Karan is woefully single. But the couple does not seem to mind this adorable third wheel. Karan even made a cheeky reference to his single status, by wearing a sweatshirt that said, "Where is my Juliet?"

Here are some more snapshots from their London holiday.

