Best Friends Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Dance on 'Rude' Like There's No Tomorrow
A video of Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday dancing in a club is doing rounds on social media. They have chosen the track 'Rude' to perform.
Image courtesy: Ananya Panday/ Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan, Chunky Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor's daughters, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, respectively, are childhood best friends and are often seen having a gala time with each other. Recently, the trio won the Internet when Ananya shared a picture of them together.
Of late, a video of Suhana and Ananya dancing in a club is going viral on social media. However, Shanaya gave their celebration a miss. In the video, the two star-kids can be seen dancing on Magic's hit track Rude like there's no tomorrow.
For their outing, Suhana opted to wear a casual navy blue shirt with denim shorts and kept her tied in a neat bun. Whereas, the Student of the Year 2 actress wore a black crop top with a black skirt.
Recently, Ananya took to Instagram to share two monochrome pictures of the trio clicked by Shah Rukh Khan. With Suhana in the center and Shanaya in the extreme right, the Student of the Year 2 actress captioned the picture as, " Charlie’s Angels #familyportrait" (sic) Take a look:
On the work front, while Ananya has already made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, she is currently prepping up for her next film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Whereas, Suhana has just completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England and has often expressed her keenness to join the film industry. Shanaya, on the other hand, has entered the showbiz as an AD, but the detailes of the project has been kept under wraps.
