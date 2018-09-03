BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Step Out for a Lunch Together; See Pictures
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted with Chunkey Panday's daughter Ananya Panday. The two were headed for a lunch dressed at their casual best.
Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday/ Instagram
Recently Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted with Chunkey Panday's daughter Ananya Panday. The two were headed for a lunch dressed at their casual best.
While Suhana was seen in a pretty off shoulder mid-thigh white dress with an olive green shirt on top, Ananya sported white denims with a full sleeve t-shirt.
This is not the first time that they were spotted together, the two are great friends and are often seen sharing pictures with each other. They were also seen spending some time at the brand label launch of Shewta Bachchan. Take a look!
On the professional front, Suhana made it to the covers of Vogue. Her cover was much talked among the audience, while some appreciated her debut, others termed it as nepotism. Suhana is among those star kids whose Bollywood debut is much awaited by fans.
On the other hand, Ananya Panday will be making her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and debutante Tara Sutaria. She will also be seen in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy.
