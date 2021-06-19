Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: 9 Most Interesting Facts About Milkha Singh Biopic

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, based on the life of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, is widely considered one of the best sports biographical dramas of all time. The film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, stars Farhan Akhtar in the titular role with Sonam K Ahuja, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. As the sprint icon bid adieu to the world, we have rounded up nine most amazing facts about his biopic:

1. In one of the interviews, Sonam Kapoor, who plays Milkha’s fleeting love interest, said that she only took Rs 11 as her acting fees in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’.

2. Athlete Milkha Singh, on whose life the film is based, charged Rs 1 only for his contribution to the film. He provided the minute details of his life to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and his team so that they could come up with a nuanced screenplay.

3. Farhan Akhtar, the onscreen Milkha Singh, opted for rigorous training sessions lasting 18 months to get a chiselled body.

4. Milkha Singh gifted the shoes that he wore during the Rome Olympics to Farhan Akhtar during the shoot of ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’.

5. Pakistani singer-actor Meesha Shafi made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. She earlier worked in Mira Nair’s ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist.’

6. Former president of Pakistan, General Ayub, gave Milkha Singh the title of ‘Flying Sikh’ when he won a highly publicised race in Pakistan.

7. Sonam Kapoor’s character Biro doesn’t get married to Milkha Singh in the film. Actress Shriswara plays Milkha’s wife Nirmal Kaur.

8. Milkha challenged Farhan Akhtar for a race when they met for the first time during their research for the film.

9. Yograj Singh, cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father, played Milkha’s coach in the film.

