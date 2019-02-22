Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire

Had fire in my house 😢, lessons learnt 1. Never sleep with liquit mosquito replant next to your bed especially if it’s over take it off the switch 2. Never have loose connection things plugged in 3. Learn to use fire extinguishers infact buy n keep it at home now. pic.twitter.com/wpb5YiHqUP — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) February 21, 2019

Lots of mistakes, was so rushed, ‘liquid repellent’ 🙊 https://t.co/dVxYytUZnz — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) February 21, 2019

Yes by God’s grace all well, we are all safe no major injuries. It could have been worse, we were lucky. https://t.co/NXNWOzgNIt — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) February 21, 2019

TV actress Samya Tandon's house caught fire Wednesday night. The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain star shared pictures from the mishap on her Twitter handle, saying that she should have been more careful. Fortunately, nobody from Saumya's family got hurt.She tweeted a picture of her house post the accident and captioned it saying, "Had fire in my house , lessons learnt 1. Never sleep with liquit mosquito replant next to your bed especially if it’s over take it off the switch 2. Never have loose connection things plugged in 3. Learn to use fire extinguishers infact buy n keep it at home now."She even corrected the typos in her caption with a second tweet.Saumya recently gave birth to a baby boy, so the accident must have been even more distressful for her. In another tweet, Saumya has also replied to a concerned friend saying, "Yes all safe , it was a freaky accident, wake up call for a lot of things we are careless about."Saumya, who played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister Roop in Jab We Met, tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016.