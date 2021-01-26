Nehha Pendse Introduced as 'Gori Mem' in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Promo, Watch Video

Actress Nehha Pendse has replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi aka Gori Mem in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She has stepped in after Saumya quit the show after a five year period. Now, the first promo introducing Nehha as the new Bhabhiji has been released by the makers.

In the short clip, Nehha is seen wearing a red saree as she makes a glamorous entry on a rickshaw. With Shah Rukh Khan - Sushmita Sen's Tumse Milke Dil Ka playing in the backdrop, her ride is eyed by other popular characters of the show like Saxena, Tiwari, Tillu, Teeka and Malkhan. Take a look:

Nehha has won fans as Sanjana Hiteshi in TV show May I Come In Madam. The cast and crew of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain welcomed Nehha on the set a couple of weeks ago with a two-tier cake.

Earlier, talking about replacing Saumya on the show, Nehha urged fans not to draw comparisons. She said she should be given time to get into the skin of this character.

"I would like to request the audience that they should not draw comparisons between Saumya and me. They should give me the opportunity and time with open hearts to get into the character. We are trying to make a seamless transition in the show, so we expect audience cooperation. I would urge them to be kind towards us," Nehha told IANS.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, co-starring Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre, airs on &TV.