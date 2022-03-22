Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain's Ammaji Opens Up On Body Shaming: 'Made To Feel We Do Not Belong To This World'

Television actor Soma Rathod is currently seen in the popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. In the show, Soma plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari’s mother aka Ammaji. However, in a recent interview, the actresses opened up about her struggling days and revealed how she had to face body-shaming during her initial career.

Soma Rathod reveals how she was often told to lose weight. “People would often tell me that they are looking for someone slim and I am too fat. At times, I was told I wasn’t fat enough and they were looking for someone fatter. So, I was neither slim nor fat," the actress told Dainik Bhaskar.

Soma further explained how even her friends used to advise her to get rid of the fat. The actress went on to say that fat people are often made to feel that they do not belong to this world. Soma also explained that even though such an attitude is hurtful, she used it to make herself stronger. “Such an attitude hurts us. We do not even get clothes for our size, why don’t they make clothes our size? We are made to feel that we do not belong to this world. I am strong and decided to make fun of my own obesity, which leaves you with no power to make fun of me. Others may not be as strong," she added.

Apart from this, Soma Rathod also talked about financial struggles in the industry and revealed how she used to spend her days without eating anything. “My days of struggle were really tough. I would leave my house with only ₹100. I could either pay for food or the travel. I used to take the local train from Borivali to Andheri, spend ₹3 on a lemonade, drink it and then roam around Andheri for photoshoots, auditions and meetings. I would again drink the ₹3 lemonade at Andheri station around 7-8 pm and then eat food only when I reached home at night,” she told the Hindi daily.

Prior to Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Soma Rathod has worked in several television shows including Jijaji Chhat Par Hain, Lapataganj, and Neeli Chhatri Wale.

