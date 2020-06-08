Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon Says She has been Asked to Take a Pay Cut

Saumya Tandon, who is known for playing Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain in an interview revealed that her payments have been 'severely delayed' and has been asked to take a pay cut. However, she trusts her producers and is optimistic about her dues to be cleared in time.

“Our payments are also delayed. My payments are severely delayed. So, the payments are yet to be completely cleared. I don’t distrust them and I am sure they should and they would clear but yes, they are delayed. It is sad. They (actors) have their own rents, parents to look after. It is sad that the payments are delayed. I don’t know what is the reason behind it, a lot of people say that the networks are also not getting money because of no advertisements but nevertheless, this is the payment of work done. We usually work on a 90 days credit period. The revenue of that work I assume is already there and ideally, it should be cleared. I can still sustain but many others can’t,” she told Pinkvilla.

The actress said that given the effect of CVOID-19 lockdown on the entertainment industry she has already been asked for a pay cut, which is yet to be finalised. As she waits for her payments to be completely cleared, the production house to tell her what is the way ahead and the picture will be clear in the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic, Saumya urged people to contribute towards healthcare kits for frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative was started by a young student who lives in her building and Saumya was more than willing to help out in all ways possible. Saumya has been appealing, through her social media, asking people to donate towards the cause.

