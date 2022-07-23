Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actor Deepesh Bhan Dies at 41; Rohitashv Gour, Kavita Kaushik in 'Big Shock'

TV actor Deepesh Bhan, who played the role of Malkhan Singh in the popular show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ passed away on Friday. He was 41. The news of his death was confirmed by the show’s producers, Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli.

The exact cause behind his death is not known yet, but as per a report in ETimes, the actor was playing cricket Saturday morning when he collapsed and was taken to the hospital.

Actor Rohitashv Gour said that the entire team of ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ is in a deep shock due to the untimely demise of Deepesh, who has been a part of the show for a very long time.

“Our call time for the show was little late today. So I think after his gym, he went to a cricket ground to play cricket. It is part of his fitness routine. But while playing the sport, he suddenly collapsed and fell. It has come as a big shock to all of us. He was someone who was led a healthy lifestyle, he was a fitness enthusiast. I don’t know how to express what I am feeling. We all are at his home currently, the entire team of the show,” Gour told ETimes.

TV actress Kavita Kaushik also offered her condolences to the late actor’s family on social media. She tweeted, “In shock, gutted, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in F.I.R, Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all.”

In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/FVkaZFT3bI — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 23, 2022

Deepesh Bhan has been a part of several popular TV shows including ‘Comedy Ka King Kaun’, ‘Comedy Club’, ‘Bhootwala’, ‘F.I.R’, ‘Champ’ and ‘Sun Yaar Chill Maar’ of Bindass TV.

