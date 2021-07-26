Watch: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actors Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour Show off Their Dance Moves in Reel Video

Popular television actors Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame have a huge fan following. Though every character of the sitcom tickles the audience, Shubhangi’s role as Angoori Bhabhi and Rohitashv’s character of Tiwari Ji are the most liked ones. Apart from their acting, now the two have even managed to impress their fans with their dance moves. On Sunday, the actress shared a new video on her Instagram page in which she can be seen dancing with her on-screen husband on the song Ek Bar Pehra Hata De Sharabi, sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

The track on which the duo danced is a remixed version of Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi from the movie Jheel ke Us Paar, which originally featured Mumtaz.

While Shubhangi is looking gorgeous in a red sharara, Rohitashv is seen tapping his feet in a golden sherwani. Their moves have gone viral and fans have showered love in the comments section. The post has garnered more than 15, 000 views.

Presently, Shubhangi is making headlines due to her recent interview with an entertainment portal where she opened up about the show and her career decisions. In a candid conversation, she spoke about her life as a television star and its impact on her family life.

During the chat, when she was asked if she ever got a wrong vibe during an audition, she said, she remains “careful” to “meet” people only in their “office”. If someone asks her to meet “outside over coffee or dinner,” she politely declines the offer, until she knows the “person well” enough. She also emphasised the fact that women have a “sixth sense” that indicates them if the person they are talking to has foul intentions.

The star replaced Shilpa Shinde in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai around five years ago.

