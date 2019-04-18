Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actress Says Multiple Political Parties Asked Her to Campaign for Elections

The TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai recently came under the scanner for scenes featuring overt references praising Narendra Modi's political schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and others. They were served a show cause notice by Maharashtra Congress, which believes that these scenes qualify as a version of paid news.Now, actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays the lead role of Angoori Bhabhi in the &TV show, has revealed that she was approached by many political parties who wanted her to campaign for them. In an interview with Bombay Times, Shubhangi revealed that a number of political parties wanted to cash in on her popularity mostly in UP and in small towns. But she turned them all down.She said, "They were from different political parties and from all across the country, but most were from UP and small towns because of the popularity of my character. In every election season, TV actors who are household names are offered big money for election campaigning, but I personally would not want to be a part of it.""TV actors have far better reach and impact than some Bollywood actors as masses relate to them easily. I follow politics and some political leaders and I often tweet about them, but campaigning formally for any political party or candidate is something different and that is something that I would not want to do," she added.The actress refused to comment on the scenes and dialogues praising Modi's schemes and the show cause notice the channel has been served. Shubhangi said that feels that this is not the right time for her to comment on the issue and that the channel is looking into it. She said, "The channel is looking into the issue. As an actor, I can't comment on it right now."