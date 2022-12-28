CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain Actor Ishwar Thakur Opens Up On Financial Crisis, Says 'Can't Afford Diapers'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 17:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Ishwar Thakur opens up on his kidney ailment. (Photo: Twitter)

Ishwar Thakur revealed that he has stopped visiting doctors as well because he cannot afford them anymore.

Television actor Ishwar Thakur has opened up about his kidney ailment and financial crisis. In a recent interview, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame talked at length about the same and revealed how he cannot even afford to buy diapers either for himself or for his ailing mother. He mentioned that he has stopped visiting doctors as well because he cannot afford them anymore. Not just this, the actor also shared that due to his ailment, his legs are swollen and he is unable to hold his urine. Since he cannot afford diapers, he has been using old newspapers.

“I don’t even have the money to buy diapers, so I am using old newspapers as a substitute. I cannot get myself treated by a good doctor because I cannot afford it. Earlier, I was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for my condition, but I’ve stopped that as well as I don’t have any money now,” Thakur told Aaj Tak.

Sharing more about his medical ailment, the FIR actor mentioned that his condition is ‘very critical’. “Death seems better than this life now. But I cannot leave my mother and brother in this condition alone, so I continue to fight," he said.

Thakur also revealed that his mother is bedridden since 2020 and told the news portal that “She keeps urinating in her clothes, hence, she had been wearing diapers for the past two years, but now I cannot get them for her either."

Talking about his struggle to get work, the actor added, “I have even given some auditions, but as soon as the producers get to know of my condition, they drop me thinking if something happens to be on sets, they will be held responsible for it."

Ishwar Thakur has worked in several popular television shows including FIR, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain and May I Come In Madam among others.

