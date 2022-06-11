Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Fame Shubhangi Atre Flaunts Toned Back in White Bikini, See Her Maldives Vacay Pictures

While we are battling the heat here, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi is raising the temperatures in the Maldives. She has been constantly uploading photos and videos from her vacation and we can’t turn away our eyes from her. Recently, she shared a photo of herself dressed in a white bikini where she is confidently flaunting her toned back. The actress can also be seen holding a glass of wine as she chills inside the pool.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Keep your mind as peaceful as the calm sea”

In another photo, she can be seen half immersed in the pool.

Recently, during World Environment Day, the actress encouraged everyone to plant a tree and adore it at home or work. She said, “To be honest, I feel that transformative sustainability solutions must be accessible, inexpensive, and appealing for people to make better daily decisions. At home, I believe in growing my fruits and veggies. It lets one verify that I am not applying or inhaling any pesticides that pollute the water and air. It also helps to eliminate negativity in your home, and you will be able to converse with plants when you are alone. Growing and planting in the house bring me joy and satisfaction. I treat my plants as if they were my children, and I treat them as such. Similarly, I encourage everyone to plant a tree and adore it at home, work, or wherever else; you will feel great.”

Meanwhile, she also celebrated her birthday by distributing the food to the needy people on the occasion of Ramadan. Talking to ETimes, she said, “After the pandemic, many people are still struggling to meet the necessities. And my concern was that as the holy festival of Ramadan is going on, I wanted to distribute food for the needy and serve a proper meal to them when they break their fast. So I went forward with the idea. My daughter wanted me to host a party but later even she agreed with it. My fans and friends made my day special. I don’t believe in the idea of showing off.”

