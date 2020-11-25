Bhabiji Ghar Pain Hain's Aasif Sheikh Takes Inspiration from Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, See Pics

Actor Aasif Sheikh has shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen in the get up of The Joker from the DC universe. Aasif is best known for his role as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

As per a report published in The Times of India, the actor has taken inspiration from Joaquin Phoenix’s character from the film Jocker for the role. The film, released in 2019 was directed by Todd Phillips. Phoenix won the Oscar award for Best Actor for his performance.

“We usually expect jokers to make us laugh, but this one doesn’t make you laugh. In fact, he is rather menacing. My inspiration for this part was Joaquin Phoenix, who played the eponymous character in the Hollywood film. I am a big fan of the film and the character, and wanted to try it in a way that it fit the format of our show since a while now,” Aasif was quoted as saying.

In the photos that the actor has shared on Twitter, Aasif can be seen wearing a three-piece red suit which he has teamed up with a green shirt and black tie. To get into the skin of the character, Aasif has also coloured his hair green and has plastered his face in white.

He has shared two moods in his entire get up. The first one is in a fun happy pose while the second one is in a rather serious mood. Captioning the happy picture he said, “Kyunki haste rehna chaiye..”.

Kyunki haste rehna chaiye.. pic.twitter.com/Mtge9bOyvp — Aasif Sheikh (@iaasifsheikh) November 21, 2020

The other one has been captioned as ‘Thoda serious bhi’.

Apart from this, no other details of the character are known as yet.