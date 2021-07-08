Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Fame Saumya Tandon Mesmerises Fans with Bold Photoshoot

Actress Saumya Tandon, who rose to fame with the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, recently took to Instagram to share a picture from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in black, the actress embraced a bold avatar, which mesmerised her fans.

In the picture, Saumya looked stunning in a black off-shoulder dress. She captioned the picture, “’The ultimate act of power is to surrender.’ Surrender to now, to what is, let go of what was."

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share more photos from the bold photoshoot. Saumya wore a black bralette and leather bottoms. She also sported a new curly hairstyle. “On a different note," she captioned one of the pictures.

Sharing another picture, she wrote, “Taking a fancy to this hairstyle." She captioned the third stunning picture with a rose emoji.

Saumya, who is quite active on social media, often sharing pictures in different outfits. She recently stunned fans by sharing pictures in a gorgeous red gown.

Last year, Saumya made headlines after she left her popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! where she played the lead role of Anita Mishra for five years. Actress Nehha Pendse has replaced her on the show. Bhabiji Ghat Par Hain! also stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre in lead roles. Previously, Shilpa Shinde was also a part of the show, before she left it and was replaced by Shubhangi,

