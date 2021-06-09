'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Shubhangi Atre Flies Back to Surat for Second Schedule, See Pic

movies

Shubhangi Atre reveals how several fans from Surat message her on social media, asking her to meet them once while she is in town.

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the first schedule of the sitcom “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" a while back, is now all set to resume shooting for its second schedule.

“I’m traveling back to Surat to complete my second schedule of the show. I’m waiting for the time when we can resume shoots in Mumbai. Travelling for an outdoor shoot is fun but time and again travelling and shooting turns to be a little hectic," she tells IANS.

The actress reveals how several fans from Surat message her on social media, asking her to meet them once while she is in town.

“Surat is a very beautiful place. But we are taking extra precautions and following Covid guidelines. So, we are missing the chance to meet our fans. Many of them message me on social media asking to see them. I feel blessed. Whatever, I am today is all because of their love, " she says.

first published:June 09, 2021, 07:34 IST