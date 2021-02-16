Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actor Nehha Pendse: I'm Not Bharti or Kapil Who can Crack Jokes, Make People Laugh

Nehha Pendse is currently busy shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, in which she has replaced actress Saumya Tandon. She has stepped in following Saumya's departure from the show after five years. The first promo introducing Nehha as the new Anita Bhabhi has been received well by the viewers. However, there is a section that can't seem to get enough of Saumya as Anita.

When asked if she is prepared from criticism that might come her way, Nehha told indianexpress.com, "It’s already coming my way even when people haven’t seen my work as Anita. However, I understand that the criticism comes from an emotional space. People have been emotionally connected to Saumya, and it’s like letting a new person come into your inner group. Just like any other new relationship, this too would take some time. And I want to give that space to my audience to find that connectivity, and I know then, they will accept me wholeheartedly."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, also starring Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Shubhangi Atre, is a situational comedy TV series about the unconventional residents in Kanpur's Modern Colony.

When asked if comedy comes naturally to you, "I think every actor has to do hard work on every character. As for comedy, I don’t think it’s natural. However, this is a sitcom, where the situation is funny, I don’t need to do comedy. Honestly, I am not a Bharti Singh or Kapil Sharma who can crack jokes and make people laugh. A situational comedy set up works much better for me."

Earlier, talking about replacing Saumya on the show, Nehha urged fans not to draw comparisons. She said she should be given time to get into the skin of the character of Anita.