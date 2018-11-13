GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Actress Saumya Tandon Announces Pregnancy in a Cute Post

Saumya Tandon took to Instagram to announce the news and posted a photograph of herself and said she woke up feeling like a 'superhero without a cape'.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2018, 4:42 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Saumya Tandon
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Saumya Tandon is expecting her first child with husband Saurabh Devendra Singh. On Tuesday, she announced the news on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

Calling it a "fascinating ride", Saumya posted a photograph of herself and said she woke up feeling like a "superhero without a cape".

"Woke up feeling like a magician, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones. This promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news -- I'm pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout," she wrote with the image.



Saumya, who tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016 in Mumbai, essays the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Apart from this, she has played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister named Roop in Imatiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met.
