English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Actress Saumya Tandon Announces Pregnancy in a Cute Post
Saumya Tandon took to Instagram to announce the news and posted a photograph of herself and said she woke up feeling like a 'superhero without a cape'.
Image: Instagram/Saumya Tandon
Loading...
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Saumya Tandon is expecting her first child with husband Saurabh Devendra Singh. On Tuesday, she announced the news on Instagram with a heartfelt post.
Calling it a "fascinating ride", Saumya posted a photograph of herself and said she woke up feeling like a "superhero without a cape".
"Woke up feeling like a magician, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones. This promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news -- I'm pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout," she wrote with the image.
Saumya, who tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016 in Mumbai, essays the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Apart from this, she has played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister named Roop in Imatiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met.
Calling it a "fascinating ride", Saumya posted a photograph of herself and said she woke up feeling like a "superhero without a cape".
"Woke up feeling like a magician, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones. This promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news -- I'm pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout," she wrote with the image.
View this post on Instagram
Woke up feeling like a magician today, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones; this promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news-I'm PREGNANT and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout.
Saumya, who tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016 in Mumbai, essays the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Apart from this, she has played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister named Roop in Imatiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taylor Moves to Three in ICC ODI Rankings Behind Kohli & Rohit
- Stan Lee’s Creations were Humans First and Superheroes Later
- Why Did GQ Use Quotations on its Cover To Describe Serena Williams' Gender, Eh?
- 'I Know I am Muslim as Others Don't Let Me Forget': When House Hunting in Metros Turns into Nightmare
- Aamir Khan’s Son and Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Play Ram-Sita in School Drama
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...