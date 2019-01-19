English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Blessed with a Baby Boy
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon who is popular for essaying the role of Anita in the show is blessed with a baby boy.
Image courtesy: Saumya Tandon/ Instagram
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon who is popular for essaying the role of Anita in the show is blessed with a baby boy. The actress had announced her pregnancy on social media through a series of photos.
As per the reports, the mother and the child are doing fine and Saumya is expected to share the pictures of the baby boy soon with her fans.
Last week before she bid bye to the baby bump, the actress shared a picture of herself and wrote, " Before I say goodbye to my bump. I thought let me get clicked. #newbeginings"
She announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a heartfelt post. Calling it a "fascinating ride", Saumya posted a photograph of herself and said she woke up feeling like a "superhero without a cape".
"Woke up feeling like a magician, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones. This promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news -- I'm pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout," she wrote with the image.
Ever since she broke the news, the actress has been sharing pictures with her baby bump. Not only this, she also shared videos for herself during her yoga sessions.
Saumya, who tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016 shot to fame for portraying Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister named Roop in Imatiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met.
View this post on Instagram
Woke up feeling like a magician today, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones; this promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news-I'm PREGNANT and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout. Thanks @sachin113photographer for capturing my happy moments. You are too sweet. @shraddha.naik thanks for making me always look beautiful and add beauty in my life with ur friendship.
