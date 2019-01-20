LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Shares First Photo of Her Newborn Son

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon who is popular for essaying the role of Anita in the show is blessed with a baby boy on January 14

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Shares First Photo of Her Newborn Son
Image courtesy: Saumya Tandon/ Instagram
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon who is popular for essaying the role of Anita in the show is blessed with a baby boy on January 14. After much wait, the actress has shared the first pictures of her newborn on Instagram.

'Our bundle of Joy' she captioned the picture with her husband and son. She also took to Twitter to introduce her son to the world and wrote, "Hi there! stepping into your world. “ says he, and he lands into my heart."

sfB

hrht

The actress had announced her pregnancy on social media through a series of photos.

Last week before she bid bye to the baby bump, the actress shared a picture of herself and wrote, " Before I say goodbye to my bump. I thought let me get clicked. #newbeginings"





Ever since she broke the news, the actress has been sharing pictures with her baby bump. Not only this, she also shared videos for herself during her yoga sessions.





Saumya, who tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016 shot to fame for portraying Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister named Roop in Imatiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Loading...
