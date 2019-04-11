English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' and ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ Land in Legal Trouble for Government's Promotion
'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' have been served a show cause notice for promoting Narendra Modi’s political schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Ujjwala Scheme.
'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' have been served a show cause notice for promoting Narendra Modi’s political schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Ujjwala Scheme.
Popular TV shows Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain and Tujhse Hai Raabta have landed in a legal soup. They are facing a show cause notice served by Maharashtra Congress, which believes that scenes from individual shows qualify as a version of paid news. The scenes feature overt references praising Narendra Modi’s political schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and others.
The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain scene was part of an episode last week and refers to Narendra Modi and achievements of his party in power. It was and has become so controversial that Additional Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, Dilip Shinde, confirmed the news by saying, "We have issued show cause notices to producers of the serials. They will have to reply in 24 hours. Further action will be taken after receiving their reply."
Congress spokesperson and local political representative Sachin Sawant said in a statement to Mumbai Mirror, "These episodes featuring praise for Modi and the schemes’ advertisements were shown last week on TV. It was shocking and outrageous. How can the BJP use popular TV serials to campaign for its schemes? This is just like paid news. While watching the serial, voters are not aware that this is a campaign for the BJP government. The party has resorted to such tactics because it is worried about defeat in the Lok Sabha polls."
The scene from Bhabi Ji... was of such nature that people who are in love with the show are also expressing disappointment over it. To them, it appears to be in bad faith and ill-timed. Tujhse... has scene that talks of Mudra scheme. Check out some fans and political reps' reactions here:
The scene refers to Modi when Tiwari's character, played by Rohitash Gaud, says, "There is that man who talks about sanitation and unity of the nation and here you are spreading the filth (of your heart) on the road."
Other popular TV actors Saleem Zaidi, Vaibhav Mathur and Deepesh Bhan were also present in the scene, along with a total of 20-odd people observing, including junior actors, the director, DOP and the sound department head.
A source close to the set informed News18 that the scene was indeed shot inside their Mumbai set.
Actress Saumya Tandon, told Spotboye, "I haven't resumed work yet that's why the channel will be a better entity to answer this question."
Saumya is on a maternity break and is expected to return soon.
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is a popular sit-com show created by Shashank Bali and writer Manoj Santoshi. The duo has earned several awards for the show on some of TV's biggest platforms. Currently, the team also has a year old Jijaji Chhat Par Hain on Sab TV and the recently started Happu Ki Ultan Platan on &TV.
We also contacted director Bali of Bhabi Ji... but he refused to comment. Also the recently 'not released' film PM Narendra Modi, which has been postponed by the Election Commission of India because of it's political overtones, is to be kept in mind. The film's title lead actor Vivek Oberoi said in an interview-- "I also countered many of their traditional notions about secularism."
