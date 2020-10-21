Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Completes 1400 Episodes, Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour Celebrate

Actors Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour are celebrating the success of their popular comedy show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which has completed a run of 1,400 episodes. Shubhangi, who plays Angoori Bhabi, calls it a "big and proud moment for the entire team".

"It has been a fantastic journey for me. BGPH enjoys a cult status amongst the comedy shows and continues to be my personal favourite as well as the most-loved show on television. The character of Angoori Bhabi and her catchphrase 'Sahi pakde hain' has received so much appreciation and love from everyone, which is very encouraging for me as an artiste. This journey of 1400 episodes would not have been possible without the undying support of the fans, our cast and crew of the show. Cheers to much more such successful and remarkable milestones," she said.

Aasif said it has been an incredible journey portraying the character of Vibhuti.

"I am thrilled that the show has been receiving tremendous appreciation and affection. This show has given me a wonderful opportunity to portray so many entertaining characters. Each of them is special and very close to my heart. I look forward to more such momentous moments," he said.

Rohitashv, who is seen as Manmohan Tiwari in the &TV show, feels that it has set new benchmarks in the comedy genre.

"We are grateful to all our fans and the audience for this constant love and affection, and of course the entire cast and crew of BGPH. Looking forward to many such celebratory moments and continue to make India laugh with our fun plots and characters," he said.

In August, actress Saumya Tandon, who played Anita Bhabi in "Bhabiji...", announced that she had quit the show after five years.

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, where both husbands have a crush on the other man's wife.