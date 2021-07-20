Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Soma Rathod aka 'Amma Ji': Gained Weight and Started Getting Work

Soma Rathod, who is best known for her role as Ammaji in popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has opened up about her struggle in the industry. The 37-year-old actress revealed that unlike other actors she didn’t have to lose weight but instead had to gain weight for getting work. She also went on to mention that more than anything else it is an artist’s talent that makes all the difference.

Speaking to ETimes, Soma said that back in the day she was neither thin nor fat. Given her size she used to only give auditions for the roles that demanded a moderate body type. Since her body type fell in the mid range bracket, she got rejected many times. The idea of gaining weight was given to her by a friend who was of the opinion that if she put on more weight she would at least fall in the category of oversized actors which would probably lead to more work. Soon after, she gained weight and was shortlisted for different roles.

“I wasn’t very fat or very thin, I was in the mid-range when I started auditioning for roles and visiting the casting agents. Not too thin, not too fat. I wouldn’t fit any criteria and got rejected because of it. Then, one of my friends suggested that I put on more weight, at least, I will be categorised in the oversized actors’ list. After that, I gained weight and I started getting work," she said.

Soma also shed light on how she thinks that the makers today keep her in mind while writing a particular character. The actress opined that one must always be confident, strong and should have faith that he or she has a place in this world.

Soma is currently seen in a sitcom Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai. The show airs on SAB TV and stars Shubhashish Jha, Hiba Nawab, Jitu Shivhare, Anup Upadhyay among others. Soma’s character in the show is named Sophia Bakshi Sharma. The TV serial premiered on March 8 this year and is bankrolled by Sanjay Kohli and Binaifer Kohli. Manoj Santoshi and Shashank Bali contribute to the show as writer and director, respectively.

