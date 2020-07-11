Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Team Faces Covid-19 Scare After Saumya Tandon's Hairdresser Tests Positive

Some television shows have resumed shooting in order to provide their audiences with fresh episodes from July 13. Crew and cast members are working under extra precautions, following guidelines in order to stay safe from coronavirus.

However, after Mere Sai and BR Ambedkar, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain team faced a Covid-19 scare after actress Saumya Tandon's hairdresser tested positive for the virus. Luckily, the hairdresser hadn't visited the sets for a week, so the makers did not have to stall shooting, reported indianexpress.com.

Saumya herself said that she was fine. Binaifer Kohli, producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, said, "We tested everyone last month, and all reports came negative. She started feeling feverish a couple of days later, and so did not come on set. Even Saumya's schedule was such that she hasn't shot in the last few days. So all seems well as none of the other team members had come in contact with her."

However, Binaifer admitted that she spent a sleepless night worrying about the safety on sets. The makers have now decided to get most of the crew to stay on location to avoid travelling to Naigaon. They have installed extra washrooms and rented rooms nearby for convenience.

A few days back, Saumya posted this picture, saying that staff working on show sets need to be taken care of. "When we work it’s never just one person. It’s team work. In bad times we need to , we have stand by our team, especially people who work under us. Let’s protect them, let’s be kind. Urge all producers, employers everyone , let’s help our staff. We will never be rich if it’s not shared with everyone around. #mondaymotivation let’s protect our staff," she wrote.