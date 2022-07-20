Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai Actress Shubhangi Atre Suffers a Muscle Spasm

Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who made a name for herself playing the character of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Pe hai, has injured herself recently in a freak mishap. She has reportedly suffered a muscle spasm in her back while lifting her hydraulic bed at home.
“I sustained a terrible injury in 2010, and the injury still hurts me now,” explains Shubhangi to IANS. “Accidentally lifting something heavy causes my back to tense up and go into spasms. A few days ago, I tried to lift my hydraulic bed after realising the spring was damaged. My back was in excruciating pain as a result of the weight of the entire bed falling on it.”
“I was unable to move for three to four hours, and the discomfort got worse. Later, I visited a doctor, who prescribed painkillers and other medications as well as three days of bed rest,” she continued. She has also been asked to not lift anything heavy for the time being, she said.