Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai Actress Shubhangi Atre Suffers a Muscle Spasm

Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who made a name for herself playing the character of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Pe hai, has injured herself recently in a freak mishap. She has reportedly suffered a muscle spasm in her back while lifting her hydraulic bed at home.

“I sustained a terrible injury in 2010, and the injury still hurts me now,” explains Shubhangi to IANS. “Accidentally lifting something heavy causes my back to tense up and go into spasms. A few days ago, I tried to lift my hydraulic bed after realising the spring was damaged. My back was in excruciating pain as a result of the weight of the entire bed falling on it.”