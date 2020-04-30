MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Bhag Jaldi Dilli Pagal': Smriti Irani Remembers Rishi Kapoor's Words to Her in 2014

Paying a moving tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Smriti Irani remembered her last meeting with the actor on a movie set.

Rohit Vats
  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
"Bhag jaldi Dilli pagal," were the words of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to Union minister Smriti Irani in 2014 when he came to know that she had been summoned to the national capital take oath after formation of a new government.

Paying a moving tribute to Kapoor, Irani remembered her last meeting with the actor on a movie set. "In 2014 he told me 'bhag jaldi Dilli pagal ' for he knew I've been summoned to take oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that's how I will remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job," she said in a tweet.

"Khannas, Kapoors and Malhotras he said will always love the good life, will always laugh gregariously ... make the heavens happy Rishi Sir. Will miss you," she said in another tweet, sharing a picture of herself with the actor. Malhotra is the minister's maiden name.

Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67.

Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was admitted in hospital twice.

  • First Published: April 30, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
