Bhagwant Mann Has Starred In These Films And TV Shows: Jugnu Kehnda Hai To The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann has come a long way. He has gone from entertaining people on screen to taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district. The election results were announced on Thursday, March 10, along with Assembly Election results of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Bhagwant contested in the state from Aam Aadmi Party. While the oath date is yet to be revealed, AAP has already begun celebrations for they’ve registered their second-largest victory after Arvind Kejriwal’s in Delhi. Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann has won from Dhuri by over 45,000 votes.

While this will be Bhagwant Mann’s first stint as the CM, he is not new to the limelight. He started his career as a comedian and soon ventured into acting. He is popularly known for his TV show Jugnu Mast Mast and his performance in comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Advertisement

As today marks a special day for Bhagwant Mann, lets take a look at some of his popular Punjabi films and TV shows:

Films

Tussi Ghaint Ho

The 2015 political comedy film was directed by Vishal Parasher and it starred Bhagwant Mann alongside Rupan Bal, Upasana Singh, and Jus Reign. Mann played the role of Boota in the film, which was well-received by the audience. The film was released in 2015.

Hero Hitler In Love

It is a romantic action film directed by Sukhwant Dhadda that was released in 2011. Mann featured in this film that is based on the folktale of Mirza Sahiban with Babbu Maan and Mouni Roy.

Ekam: Son Of Soil

This 2010 film, directed by Mandeep Benipal, featured Bhagwant Mann playing the role of Kewal. Ekam: Son Of Soil was another film with Babbu Maan and the movie also starred Mandy Takhar, Mohitinder Bawa, Amrik Gill and Binnu Dhillon. It was a hit and was termed as one of the highest grosser films of that year.

Sukhmani: Hope For Life

Sukhmani – Hope for Life was Bhagwant’s another film that was released in 2010. It was directed by Manjeet Maan and featured Bhagwant Mann alongside Gurdas Maan, Juhi Chawla, Divya Dutta. The film was based on the life of Major Kuldeep Singh, who was a decorated officer of the Para Battalion. Bhagwant Mann played the role of a military soldier in the film.

TV Shows

Jugnu Kehnda Hai

Bhagwant Mann made several comedy CDs in collaborations with Jagtar Jaggi and Rana Ranbir. He started a comedy show called Jugnu Kehnda Hai with Jaggi but after ten years, they parted ways and the show, which was airing on Alpha ETC Punjabi, concluded.

Jugnu Mast Mast

Bhagwant Mann then collaborated with Rana Ranbir and their show Jugnu Mast Mast was a super hit.

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Bhagwant Mann gained immense popularity among the Hindi audience after his appearance on the popular comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. It aired on Star Plus in 2008.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.